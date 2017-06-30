Dame Shirley Bassey told how music has helped her through the tragedies of her life as she collected the biggest award of the day at the O2 Silver Clef Awards.
The Welsh superstar, whose daughter Samantha Novak was found dead in the River Avon in 1985, said she believes in the power of music to heal as she was honoured at the ceremony hosted by music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.
Collecting the O2 Silver Clef Award from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe as she received a standing ovation from the packed ballroom at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, she said: “Music, I always believed, is magic.
“This week I was invited by Nordoff Robbins to sit in on one of their therapy sessions and to see how each person reacted to the sound of music was truly magical.
“It has been magical for me because it has helped me through many a tragic moment in my life.
“So thank you Nordoff Robbins, for all that you do, and thank you Silver Clef Award for this afternoon, for today.
“Here is to the magic of music.”
