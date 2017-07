Calvin Harris has said he acted with the “wrong instinct” when he hit back at ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift last year in a Twitter rant.

The Scottish DJ and record producer made headlines when he became involved in a rift over his hit song with Rihanna This Is What You Came For after it came to light that Swift – who he had recently split from – had co-written the track.

He has now shared his feelings about his outburst, which he said was largely down to him protecting himself.

