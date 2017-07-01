THE Holyrood bar was jumping after the parliamentary term ended on Thursday, as SNP MSP Mairi Evans held the first leg of an epic hen night. Her fiance is a French chap called Mr Gougeon. Because it’s pronounced goujon, her colleagues have decreed that when she returns from honeymoon as Mairi Gougeon, she is to be known to all as “Chicken Nugget”.

AFTER joining the strenuous afternoon session, Nicola Sturgeon gave Ms Evans an early present by picking up the colossal bar tab. However the FM’s generosity had its limits. At one point she heard Brexit minister Mike Russell was outside posing for selfies, which is of course her trademark. “Huh, second choice,” she sniffed, according to our mole.

BUT the strangest part of the bacchanal was a glitzy appearance by Fulton MacGregor, the famously publicity shy Nat MSP for Coatbridge. Normally as elusive as the yeti, Fulton was spotted grinning in the middle of the hen party sporting a tiara. Mercifully, he was not the strippergram. “If he took off his suit, there’d be no personality left,” observed one wag.

