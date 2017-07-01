Detectives investigating an armed robbery at the luxury Gleneagles Hotel are probing possible links with Glasgow gangland figures after a vehicle was found abandoned in the city.

A team of officers is investigating whether the car was used as the second getaway vehicle by raiders who stole £350,000 worth of high-quality jewellery.

The armed gang – believed to be four men – smashed their way into the Mappin & Webb store within the hotel complex on Tuesday morning.

They made their way off initially in a blue Audi, which was abandoned a short distance from the hotel, and are believed to have transferred to a second vehicle.

CCTV footage captured a second vehicle “of interest” which left the area a short time later and which has since been traced in Glasgow. The possibility that a fifth gang member was waiting in a second vehicle parked close to Gleneagles Station is also being looked at by detectives.

A source close to the case said: “The first suspicion was that this would have been a gang from down south with little connection to the area as it had clearly been planned in advance.

“However, it seems that the answers may be found slightly closer to home as this second vehicle is said to be a promising lead in the investigation. A link between the vehicle being in the Gleneagles area on the day in question is being looked at. “There are people from the Glasgow area who might be of interest to the investigation.”

Three men, dressed head to toe in black, approached employees at the Mappin & Webb boutique jewellery store, and threatened them with large machete style knives.

It is understood they made off with expensive designer watches including Rolexes and other Swiss-made products worth up to £350,000 from display cases which they smashed.

The men ran back to their car, a blue Audi, which was parked outside with the engine running. The car left the hotel and drove at high speed along Station Road. The vehicle was abandoned at the bottom off the road, near the A9.

Firearms officers, dog search teams and a helicopter were all deployed to the scene but the gang had used a second vehicle to get away from the Auchterarder area.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Patrick, who is leading the inquiry, confirmed no-one was hurt in the raid.

However he said: “This was a shocking, but thankfully rare, incident which we are taking very seriously. “Inquiries are at an early stage, but we can say that they arrived in an Audi car, three of them entered the premises and brandished weapons at staff and made off with a quantity of watches.”

According to its website, Mappin & Webb is an “upscale retailer offering luxury jewellery, designer watches, silver-plated cutlery and gifts”.

Experts have said all the jewellery will have had unique identification marks and numbers meaning they will be difficult to sell in the UK.

The raid comes a year after seven men were jailed for a total of 47 years for planning to rob a Mappin & Webb shop at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.