BRENDAN Rodgers would like to sign a skilful No 10 with the ability to unlock opposition defences and excite Celtic fans - and revealed that “good money” would be spent to land him.

Rodgers has only made two signings during the close season – winger Jonny Hayes has arrived from Aberdeen in a £1.3 million deal and teenage Ipswich midfielder Kundai Benyu was also added to the Parkhead squad last week.

The Northern Irishman, whose side went undefeated domestically in the 2016/17 campaign and lifted the Betfred Cup, Ladbrokes Premiership and William Hill Scottish Cup, is content with both the strength and depth of his squad.

However, the 44-year-old has confirmed he is looking to make one more major acquisition and is keen to bring in a quality playmaker - who will require a substantial transfer fee to secure his services.

“We have players who can play there (at No10), but it’s about getting pace and power and also another one that can make the last pass,” said Rodgers. “I felt that was something from last season that I wanted to add. We are hopeful we can get that. Good money will be spent on him. The money is there.

“Having someone of that ability, it’s how the make-up of my teams has always been. Look at Liverpool with [Daniel] Sturridge, [Luis] Suarez and [Philippe] Coutinho.

“I like bright, clever players who can disorganise defenders. They can attack, but also need to have the profile to press too. Celtic have been great in trying to make it happen. If it happens it will be a great level of high level quality. There’s no timescale on it.

“My main aim is quality, we don’t need numbers. I’m very pleased with where the team is at. We are looking to add quality. The players will improve this year and that will also happen through bringing in players of genuine quality.”

Rodgers signed Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair from Fulham and Aston Villa last season and the pair flourished. He is hopeful their success in Scotland will help to convince other players in England to make the same move.

"A squad player down south may be on between £65,000 a week," he said. "It is tough. But we have tried to provide a pathway, a real attractive possibility for players.

"That worked last year and has certainly set a positive marker for players. What a great opportunity it can be to come to Celtic."

Meanwhile, Rodgers stated that no key member of his Celtic side will be sold before the end of their Champions League qualifying campaign.

Moussa Dembele, the French striker who has recovered from the hamstring strain which ruled him out of the final games of last season, has been persistently linked with moves to the Barclays Premier League, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all reported to be interested.

“Moussa is very content and happy,” he said. “He looks very fit and hasn’t had a long lay-off. He went away with France Under-21s. He is someone of great character. He is very stable, nothing affects him.

“Of course he is not a player we want to sell. Like all the players we want to keep him, but we know how football works and we will see what happens. But certainly not until after the Champions league qualifiers, there won’t be anything done before that. That goes for all the players.”