SUPREME Court judges will deliver their binding verdict on the Rangers 'big tax case' on Wednesday.
The court has announced that a ruling on the Employee Benefit Trust saga will be issued in court, screened live on its website, at 0945 on July 5.
The liquidators of oldco Rangers had an appeal heard over two days in March after the Court of Session ruled in favour of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs following two earlier tribunal defeats for the tax authority.
Loading article content
The argument centres on whether payments made to dozens of players and other staff over a 10-year period from 2001 through a near-£50m scheme amounted to taxable earnings or loans.
The tax dispute played a major role in oldco Rangers going into administration and then liquidation in 2012.
Rangers were fined £250,000 by the Scottish Premier League in 2013 over "side letters" relating to EBTs that were kept secret from the league, but next week's verdict will not affect the current Ibrox regime.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.