EXCITEMENT is building as the countdown to the 2017 Sunday Herald Culture Awards, dubbed Scotland’s Oscars, begins.

The winners of the awards, which celebrate the biggest names in Scotland’s arts scene and are now in their second year, will be announced at a star-studded event next Thursday at Glasgow’s SWG3.

Big names among the nominees include Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, James McAvoy, Shirley Henderson and Karen Gillan who are all up for the Best Actor (Film) award. Douglas Henshall, Martin Compston, Morven Christie and David Tennant have been nominated in the Best Actor (TV).

Others in line for an award include former Scots Makar Liz Lochhead and songwriter and musician Karine Polwart.

Many of Scotland’s leading cultural institutions, including Scottish Ballet, the Centre for Contemporary Arts, Celtic Connections, Aye Write literary festival and Scottish Opera, are also nominated.

The Sunday Herald Culture Awards 2017, in association with Edinburgh Napier University and sponsored by EventScotland part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate and Cameron Presentations, aim to showcase the talent of those either based in Scotland, working on a Scottish production or born in Scotland working anywhere in the world.

Categories were judged by a panel including creative director of Graven Images Janice Kirkpatrick, novelist Alan Bissett, broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove, journalist Ruth Wishart, Rhona Corscadden, senior events manager at EventScotland, and Neil Mackay, editor of the Sunday Herald.

Pauline Miller Judd, Dean of Napier University's school of arts and creative industries, who is also on the judging panel said: "We are all excited as the awards draw closer. The awards event is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the talent of the shortlisted entries."

Rhona Corscadden, EventScotland senior events manager, said: "I am looking forward to this year’s Sunday Herald Scottish Culture Awards as it is a great opportunity to celebrate the vibrant cultural scene in Scotland and all its achievements over the last 12 months. With such a strong list of nominees up for awards, it promises to be a fantastic night."

A spokesman for Cameron Presentations, who are sponsoring the Best Performing Arts Venue category, said: "Cameron Presentations are very much looking forward to the Scottish culture awards which promises to be a wonderful night celebrating everything that is great in the Scottish arts scene."

The award ceremony on Thursday July 13 will be hosted by BBC Scotland’s Janice Forsyth.

You can book to attend the awards online at: www.newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/sunday-herald-culture-awards/