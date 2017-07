AFFORDABLE childcare, like summer schemes and out-of-school activity clubs, should be a legal right, ending the stressful and complicated "jigsaw puzzle" parents face during the school holidays, childhood experts and charities have said.

Research by the Family and Childcare Trust shows summer holiday childcare is more expensive in Scotland than anywhere in the UK with an average cost of £110.15 per week for each child. That means that during a six-week holiday a family with two children have to find an additional £1,321.80 unless family and friends can help for free. The Sunday Herald found many other childcare options – often a fall-back when out-of-school clubs are full – were far more expensive.

Oscars Childcare, which runs activity summer camps across Glasgow, Edinburgh and East Lothian, charges £34 per day (or £54 for excursions) with prices for three weeks starting at £540. The Excel Sports Academy in Edinburgh offers a basic package from £157 per week, and intensive language learning weeks at the capital's Institut Francais D'Ecosse are £225 for primary children and £275 for secondary. Though most accept childcare vouchers (a tax-relief scheme run by some employers), these are not available to all parents.

