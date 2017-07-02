MEMBERS of the Orange Order can now download apps to find out where parades are taking place. One County Grand Secretary said the organisation is “bringing Orangeism to smartphones”.

Automatic alerts inform users where and when parades begin and end, and offer information about where to gather.

The push notifications also provide news updates about the reason for each parade and the expected turnout. An alert on Thursday said: “10,000 Scottish Orangemen will be on the march this Saturday (July 1) to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle Of The Boyne in 1690 ... The Order in Scotland recently campaigned successfully to defend Britain’s political Union against determined attempts by Scottish nationalists to destroy it.”

The app alert also carried a warning from Grand Master Jim McHarg that members must try not to “spoil the day through excessive drinking or abusive behaviour”.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland app also has options to donate to the organisation and buy a range of products from the online shop.

Products includes the lodge’s official tie and union flag, cufflinks and mugs.

A second app for members of the County Grand Lodge of Glasgow was launched recently by James Walker, County Grand Secretary.

Walker said: “Glasgow County – bringing Orangeism to smartphones.”