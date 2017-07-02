MEMBERS of the Orange Order can now download apps to find out where parades are taking place. One County Grand Secretary said the organisation is “bringing Orangeism to smartphones”.
Automatic alerts inform users where and when parades begin and end, and offer information about where to gather.
The push notifications also provide news updates about the reason for each parade and the expected turnout. An alert on Thursday said: “10,000 Scottish Orangemen will be on the march this Saturday (July 1) to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle Of The Boyne in 1690 ... The Order in Scotland recently campaigned successfully to defend Britain’s political Union against determined attempts by Scottish nationalists to destroy it.”
Loading article content
The app alert also carried a warning from Grand Master Jim McHarg that members must try not to “spoil the day through excessive drinking or abusive behaviour”.
The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland app also has options to donate to the organisation and buy a range of products from the online shop.
Products includes the lodge’s official tie and union flag, cufflinks and mugs.
A second app for members of the County Grand Lodge of Glasgow was launched recently by James Walker, County Grand Secretary.
Walker said: “Glasgow County – bringing Orangeism to smartphones.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?