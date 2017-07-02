President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video of himself beating up a man with a CNN logo over his face.
He is seen tackling the man to the ground before pummelling him as he lies on the floor next to a wrestling ring.
Mr Trump posted the clip with the hashtags “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN” on Sunday.
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
The modified footage is from WWE’s WrestleMania 23, when he featured against WWE head Vince McMahon during a staged “battle of the billionaires” fight.
It is the latest in Mr Trump’s ongoing row with the mainstream media and what he describes as “fake news”.
It comes a day after Mr Trump defended his use of social media and branded his tweets “modern day presidential”.
In a previous tweet he said: “The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!”
My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017
A CNN spokesman said: “It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so.”
He said that Mr Trump “is involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office”.
He added: “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”
