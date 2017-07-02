More than 180 tower blocks across England have cladding which fails fire safety checks carried out after London’s Grenfell tragedy.

Emergency services and landlords are being offered advice on how to deal with a brewing crisis for social housing south of the border.

The UK Government’s Department for Communities and Local Government said the 181 multi-storeys were spread across 51 local authorities, with 29 in Salford and 20 in Manchester alone.

Scottish authorities have said the flammable materials used to clad Grenfell - where at least 80 people are thought to have lost their lives - were not put on buildings north of the border.

However, Scotland is also checking high rises for fire safety. The UK Government ordered checks on aluminium composite material after the blaze las month. Grenfell Tower tenants who were illegally subletting have been offered protection from prosecution as authorities attempt to establish the total number missing from the blaze.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid also announced that new legal guidance would ensure nobody who was unlawfully renting out their property in the building would face charges.

It comes as questions linger over the official death toll of 80, with critics alleging many had not come forward to report those living in their flat as missing due to fear of reprisal.

Prosecutors were issued the update by the Director of Public Prosecution in consultation with the Attorney General, “given the public interest must be in being able to identify the victims of the fire”.

Kensington and Chelsea Council will also follow the guidance, the Government confirmed.

The development was said to have come from “anecdotal evidence” suggesting there were a host of tenants who had been illegally subletting the property on the night of the fire.

Mr Javid said: “Supporting those affected by the tragic events at Grenfell Tower has been the absolute priority of the government. That includes making sure that loved ones still missing are identified.

“Therefore, I would urge those with information to come forward without fear of prosecution.”

Another minister has refused to deny putting pressure on the leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, which owned Grenfell, to resign.

Greg Hands, the Minister for London, said he would not comment on whether Whitehall had tried to influence the departure of Nicholas Paget-Brown last week.

The council leader resigned amid a storm of criticism about his response to the deadly fire.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Politics, the Chelsea and Fulham MP claimed it was “natural” to have discussions with council leaders as an MP.

Pressed by host Andrew Neil on whether he leaned on Mr Paget-Brown, he replied: “Well I’m not going to comment on that as a local Member of Parliament.

“As a local Member of Parliament, I speak to my council leader frequently, as I think all local MPs do.”

“So you were involved, you nudged him to go?,” Mr Neil replied.

“Well I talked to that leader and the previous leader and the leader of my other council. It’s natural that the MPs speak to their local council leader on an ongoing basis,” the minister said.

Addressing claims that local authorities had been starved of funds, leading to cuts in areas such as fire safety, Mr Hands pointed to the £8.6 million found by the council to finance the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.