ARTISTS should be able to travel freely between Britain and Europe using a “cultural passport” or special visa in a bid to ensure creative and scientific collaborations do not “fracture”.

A landmark document signed by 400 figures from the arts, education and science – including directors of the Edinburgh Book Festival and Scottish Opera – has warned UK Brexit negotiators of “lose-lose”

scenarios if barriers are allowed to derail cross-European creative and intellectual endeavour.

Organised by the British Council, the letter also appeals for co-operation from the EU, European Commission and European Parliament.

To ensure work on science and culture remains united, the letter says: “If absolutely necessary, introduce measures, such as “cultural and educational permits”, that enable people and assets operating in the education, culture, science and research sectors to continue moving with ease between the UK and other EU countries.

“These measures should be low-cost, rapid-to-process and applied for adequate periods, to encourage continued collaboration and partnership.”

Leading figures in Scotland’s cultural sphere have signed up, including Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Alex Reedijk, the chief executive of Scottish Opera, Lynne Halfpenny, director of culture at the City of Edinburgh Council, and figures from Dundee Contemporary Arts, Scottish Ensemble, the Federation of Scottish Theatre, Historic Environment Scotland, the National Galleries of Scotland, and the University of Edinburgh.

Other backers include artist Mark Wallinger, scientist Professor Brian Cox, and architect David Chipperfield, the V&A, the British Museum and universities including Oxford, Siena, and the Sorbonne.

The letter echoes fears expressed earlier by the cultural world following last year’s Brexit vote, with a recent report suggesting 14,000 film and screen jobs would be under threat when Britain leaves the EU.

The study by economists Oxera said if the UK fails to conclude a deal with Europe, the lucrative screen sector may also see productions drop by up to 17 per cent.

The British Council document asks for guaranteed residency rights for EU nationals currently living and working in the UK and vice-versa.

It also calls for the continued UK participation in and contribution to multilateral programmes such as Erasmus+, Horizon 2020, a research programme, Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions and the arts funding body, Creative Europe.

Sir Ciarán Devane, chief executive of the British Council, said: “There is strong will across Europe for continued close collaboration in arts and culture, science and research, skills and education to the mutual benefit of all countries involved. As individuals we all invest in our friendships, so we must invest in our European friendships. We cannot take them for granted.

The report says, by their nature, the education, culture and science sectors are “international and mobile”.

It adds: “The introduction of barriers on these sectors working together could disadvantage the UK and other EU countries, bringing about ‘lose-lose’ scenarios.

“It is therefore critical the forthcoming EU-UK negotiations work to avoid the real and complex risks to the cultural, educational, scientific and research sectors, in the UK and in all other European countries.”

The report says its contributors believe in a “European open zone for intellectual and creative endeavour where educational, cultural and scientific institutions are key economic players”. However it says Brexit could “fracture” this vision.