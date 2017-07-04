THESE images show how Glasgow's new heroin ‘fix rooms’ could look.

Plans are progressing to open the UK's first Safer Drug Consumption Facility (SDCF) in the city centre which will allow addicts to inject street bought opiates under medical supervision.

Drug experts travelled to Montreal, Canada, for the opening of the latest facility which is one of around 90 around the world in countries including Germany, Switzerland, France and Australia.

The Glasgow centre will include a reception area, a recovery bay and a maximum of 12 individual injecting booths, similar to those pictured.

Steve Rolles, Senior Policy Analyst at the Transform Drug Police Foundation in London, has visited a number of centres around the world and says, "hostility quickly turns to community support" when residents see a reduction in needle littering, street dealing and crime.

It comes as drug experts in Glasgow issued a warning about a new super-strength opiate which is thought to be 10,000 times deadlier than street heroin.

Fentanyl and carfentanyl-laced heroin has already been linked to a number of deaths in England and Ireland, this year and the death of rock star, Prince.

Figures show, 1573 people died across the UK as a result of illicit heroin use in 2015, while there were no deaths in any supervised facilities around the world.

Mr Rolles said: “In Montreal there were three sites opening that day and a mobile unit.

“It is a very comprehensive system.

“Whenever these things happen you do get some local resistance It takes people a while to get their head around the idea of a safer consumption facility.

“A lot of people’s gut reaction is, won’t this attract the wrong sort of people, aren’t we sending out the wrong message, are we somehow condoning drug use and will it be a honeypot for drug dealers.

“These are common concerns but what inevitably happens and my experience is with these facilities in a number of places, is that very quickly, people do come round to the idea. They understand why they work and the benefits.

“And fairly quickly, hostility turns into community support both from local residents, the community and police and local authorities.

“You don’t get rid of the problem but you are managing and containing it and taking it off the streets. You make it a lot less visible and some of the street injecting, street dealing and drug littering of discarded needles..a lot of those problems dramatically reduce.

“From a NIMBY (Not in my back yard) perspective, it’s actually a good thing."

The exact location for the Glasgow facility, which will cost around £2million annually to run, hasn’t been detailed but planners are looking at a site in the Saltmarket and Trongate area near to the Clyde.

Mr Rolles said: “They have to be where the problem is otherwise what’s the point.

“There isn’t a great big neon sign saying, come and inject drugs here. You wouldn’t know what it was if you didn’t know what it was.

“They are generally just a door in the wall somewhere. "

Glasgow Integration Joint Board (IJB) has written to the Lord Advocate as the opening of the SDCF in Glasgow will be dependent on a legal exemption which will allows users to take illegal, street drugs they have bought safely, under medical supervision.

Mr Rolles said: “Local police could tolerate it and that has happened in some places but you need to adapt or change the law in some way to mean that the service doesn’t run into problems with the law.

“There is plenty of legal precedent. If people start saying, we can’t do that because it’s against that law, well that’s not really good enough because plenty of countries had done it.”