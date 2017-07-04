Susanna Reid made an alarming confession on Tuesday as she battled with hayfever on Good Morning Britain.
The presenter apologised on Twitter for sniffling and sneezing her way through the ITV programme before revealing a phobia of gin – which may cure her predicament.
She wrote: “Sorry for sniffles & sneezes this morning. May have to overcome my phobia of gin as I’m told the only effective answer is a G&T.”
Followers were rather surprised by her lack of love for the popular spirit while others thought the real problem may be her regular co-host.
Why the phobia of gin? Can highly recommend drumshambo @craftginclub
— Marcus_1 (@huttersm) July 4, 2017
Phobia of gin?? There is so many nice ones out there nowadays. Not just your Gordon's. Rhubarb and ginger is good, try it. Feel better soon
— Bella 1982 (@bella1982) July 4, 2017
Naomi Hill told Reid to get herself to London Gin Club who have “decent gin that can cure anything”.
Meanwhile, Andy Barrett quipped he would need “gin fed by an IV line” if he had to sit next to Piers Morgan every day.
If I had to sit next to your co-worker everydayI would have Gin fed by an IV line for the whole of the programme
— Andy Barrett (@ajbarrett69) July 4, 2017
Gin for the irritating hayfever,vodka for the irritating Piers Morgan!😉
— Matt Ricci (@MattRicci666) July 4, 2017
Reid was keen to make the connection too during the show.
Morgan said: “She’s crippled with hayfever at the moment, she’s really beginning to deteriorate. I’ve never seen you so out of control as you are today.”
She responded with: “It’s because you’re back in the studio”.
