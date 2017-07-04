THERESA May’s Government is “shambolic” on public sector pay and “clueless” on Brexit, Lord Darling of Roulanish, the former Labour Chancellor, has claimed.

After several cabinet ministers, including Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Justine Greening, suggested that it was time to lift the one per cent public pay cap for more than five million workers, No 10 made clear there was no change in Government policy and Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, urged his colleagues to hold their nerve while recognising the public was “weary” of austerity.

But Lord Darling suggested the Tory administration, after losing its majority at the General Election, appeared in a mess and needed to have a spending review to set out its priorities.

“Like so much of this Government at the moment, it looks like a pretty shambolic thing, where you have cabinet ministers saying what they think, clearly contradicting the Chancellor. It’s no way to run a government,” declared the Labour peer.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme how the issue of public sector pay, which he pointed out had been suppressed for a long time, was “something that needs to be dealt with” and review bodies were there to give an independent assessment.

“It’s true that seven or eight years now into austerity a lot of people - it’s not just the public sector, it’s the private sector too - have seen their wages squeezed and in many cases they have seen them come down.

“Politically, you can’t run austerity year after year; the politics of it simply don’t work. The Government has a real problem at the moment and it needs to sort it out.”

However, No 10 made clear that neither the public sector pay cap nor ministerial discipline was raised at this morning’s weekly cabinet meeting.

In a speech to business leaders on Monday night, Mr Hammond acknowledged the public was "weary" of austerity but stressed that the Government's approach to the public sector pay cap had not changed and it was necessary to maintain discipline over the public finances.

Speaking at a CBI dinner, the Chancellor said: “Our policy on public sector pay has always been designed to strike the right balance between being fair to our public servants and fair to those who pay for them. That approach has not changed and we continually assess that balance. But we do, of course, recognise that the British people are weary after seven years' hard slog repairing the damage of the Great Recession.

"They have travelled a long way but still the sunlit uplands seem stubbornly to remain one further ridge away."

Meanwhile on Brexit, Lord Darling, who campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU, suggested the Tory Government appeared clueless.

“Until you know what the Brexit settlement is and, frankly, at the moment we haven’t a clue what it is and every day the Government is giving the impression it does not have a clue what it is going to look like, you won’t know what the economy is likely to do.”

Stressing how there had to be a transitional period, Lord Darling added: “Until we know what the Brexit settlement looks like, we won’t have a really clear idea of what our economy is likely to do.

“I’m very, very worried about it because, frankly, if you disrupt trade with the largest single trading block in the world, only a fool would say it won’t have an effect on us.”

He added: "Here we are, shaping the future…and the UK looks pretty clueless at the moment. I don't ever recall a situation where our country has been in that position before."

However, Lord Lawson, the former Tory Chancellor, who backed Leave, predicted a £10 billion "Brexit dividend" for the UK once it withdrew.

Claiming this was a "great chink of light," the Conservative peer argued: “Once we leave, there will be this £10bn a year bonus unless we are foolish enough to negotiate it away."

Elsewhere, the SNP’s Stephen Gethins urged the UK Government to “get a grip” and outline the economic impact of the UK’s exit from the EU after suggestions there has been no detailed discussion across government departments on the impact of leaving the single market on the UK economy.

The Nationalists’ Europe spokesman claimed “complete chaos” was now dominating the corridors of power in Whitehall.

"It has been over a year since the UK voted to leave and for all their bluster the UK Government has failed to set out a shred of analysis on the impact on the economy of their hard Brexit plans. They must seriously get a grip.

“No amount of sticky tape can keep this fractured UK Government’s Brexit plans together. Theresa May must urgently set out clear and coherent plans on the UK’s negotiations with our EU neighbours and if the Prime Minister is intent on dragging the UK out of the single market she must set out economic analysis that highlights its impact on the UK economy and on jobs and businesses.”

Mr Gethins added that the Scottish Government and SNP MPs would continue to pressure the Tory Government to ensure that devolved administrations had a seat at the negotiating table “so that our voice is heard and interests not left to the whims of a Tory government putting party before country”.