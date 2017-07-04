Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump will take place in Germany on Friday.
Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit being held in Hamburg, Russian news agencies reported.
Mr Ushakov has previously said the pair are likely to discuss the fight against terrorism, the war in Syria and the crisis in Ukraine.
Loading article content
Donald Trump is to meet the Russian leader face to face for the first time (Evan Vucci/AP/PA)
He added that the Kremlin also expects the US to quickly return the Russian Embassy’s compounds, which were closed by the Obama administration.
He noted that Russia has demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from a tit-for-tat response, but added that its patience is running out.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?