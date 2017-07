More than 19 planned operations have been cancelled a day on average since the start of the year because of capacity issues in the NHS.

The latest figures show 512 operations were scrapped in May due to a lack of space or staff, up from 490 the previous month but below this year's high of 704 in January.

A total of 2,912 planned operations were cancelled between January and May due to capacity reasons, an average of 19.2 per day.

