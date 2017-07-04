An award-winning Scottish photographer, who has taken portraits of the last 12 American Presidents, is set to receive an honorary degree.
Harry Benson has photographed key moments and events during the 20th and 21st century including marching with Martin Luther King Jr at the height of the civil rights movement and the assassination of Robert Kennedy.
He has taken portraits of each of the last 12 US Presidents from Dwight D Eisenhower to Donald Trump.
In 1964, he took a famous image of The Beatles having a pillow fight as they were making their breakthrough.
The 87-year-old photographer was to be recognised for his remarkable career with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters from Glasgow Caledonian University on Wednesday.
On returning to his hometown, ahead of picking up his most recent accolade, Harry admits that he had to leave Glasgow in order to succeed in his career.
He said: "Glasgow wasn't the place I wanted to get out of. I wanted to stay and make my living here. I'm not talking about making a name. I just wanted to have a good living in Glasgow but I couldn't do it."
As he made his way into a digital screening today, the pensioner grabbed a camera from the gathered press photographers and decided to take a picture of them.
An onlooker said: "I think he likes taking pictures so much that he had to grab a photographer's camera. It was hilarious."
