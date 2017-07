THE SNP has called on Theresa May to “get a grip” on Brexit as Lord Darling, the former Labour Chancellor, accused the UK Government of being “clueless” over Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Stephen Gethins, the Nationalists’ Europe spokesman, urged the UK Government to outline the economic impact of Brexit following suggestions that there has been no detailed discussion across Whitehall departments on the impact of leaving the European single market on the UK economy.

Suggesting “complete chaos” was now dominating the corridors of power in London, the Fife MP said: “It has been over a year since the UK voted to leave and for all their bluster the UK Government has failed to set out a shred of analysis on the impact on the economy of their hard Brexit plans. They must seriously get a grip.”

