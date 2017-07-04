Teenage pregnancy rates in Scotland have fallen to a new low.

A total of 4,808 females aged 19 and under became pregnant in 2015 according to the latest figures, a rate of 32.4 per 1,000.

The rate is down from 34.1 in the previous year and a marked drop from the most recent peak of 57.7 in 2007.

A total of 2,803 teenagers gave birth in 2015 while 2,005 had an abortion.

Pregnancy rates for under-16s have fallen from 4.2 per 1,000 in 2014 to three per 1,000 in 2015 with a total of 244 pregnancies - eight of which were to girls aged under 14.

Dundee City Council had the highest rate of teenage pregnancy across Scotland at 51.8 per 1,000, while East Dunbartonshire had the lowest at 15.3.

The statistics show young women in Scotland's most deprived areas are five times more likely to get pregnant than their peers in the country's richest areas - no change from the previous year.

In the poorest areas, 1,313 teenagers gave birth and 573 had an abortion in 2015 while in the least deprived areas 104 gave birth and there were 261 terminations.

The Scottish Conservatives said the difference in figures for the least and most deprived areas was "extremely worrying".

Shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said: "Of course, it's welcome to see teenage pregnancy rates in general decrease.

"And it's also worth noting, particularly at the older end of the scale, many of these pregnancies will have been planned and result in happy family lives.

"But we can't neglect the fact that more needs to be done to help those younger teenagers in some of Scotland's most deprived areas.

"An unplanned pregnancy at that age can be emotionally damaging and have a very serious impact on life chances.

"I hope the Scottish Government looks at these figures and sets out what it intends to do to close this gap."

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: "I am pleased to see the rate of pregnancy in young people has continued to reduce for the eighth year in a row, falling by more than 43% under this Government and reflecting the dedicated work of education, health and community services in giving young people more choice, support and advice.

"While teenage pregnancy rates have reduced across all levels of deprivation between 2007 and 2015, rates in the most deprived areas have fallen more, narrowing the gap between the most and least deprived areas.

"We are continuing work to implement our 'Pregnancy and Parenthood in Young People Strategy', which aims to drive actions that will decrease the cycle of deprivation and ensure services put young people at the centre of decision-making, helping them to achieve their potential both as individuals and, where appropriate, as parents."