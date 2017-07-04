THERESA May’s popularity within her own party has fallen through the floor, a poll has suggested, as a cabinet colleague openly poked fun at her weakened Government, likening it to the hobbled Major administration of the 1990s.

A league table of mainly Cabinet members compiled by the influential website, ConservativeHome, saw the Prime Minister’s net approval rating dramatically plunge from +89 before the General Election to -26 now; second bottom behind Sir Patrick McLaughlin, the party chairman. Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, came out on top with a net approval rating of +85.

An ICM snapshot for The Guardian, placed Labour five points up since just before June 8 on 43 points with the Tories down two on 41. Its net approval rating for Mrs May was -26 while Mr Corbyn’s was +9.

