Family and friends of a schoolgirl missing since the Grenfell Tower fire have released balloons on what would have been her 13th birthday.
Jessica Urbano has not been heard from since fire raged through the block she called home on June 14.
She is presumed to have died in the tragedy.
Dozens of children, many wearing T-shirts with “Happy Birthday Jessie” on them, others simply in school uniform, gathered in Avondale Park, west London, to remember the lost youngster.
Her smiling face and flowing curls looked up at the crowd from a picture on a birthday cake.
Shortly after 4.30pm, under a clear sky, her family briefly addressed the group, thanking them for coming.
Balloons in hand, they all then joined in a rendition of Happy Birthday and released their cargo into the air.
As the light-coloured tributes floated off into the air, messages could be made out on some. One simply read: “God bless you.”
At least 80 people are thought to have died in the fire earlier this month.
