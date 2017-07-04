Police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with the death of a 31-year-old in Waddell Court, Glasgow.

Police were called at around 6.30pm on Monday to a high rise in the Gorbals area of the citry and discovered a 31-year-old man inside a flat.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but died a short time later at the hospital.

Loading article content

On Monday, the whole block was put on lock-down, with residents only allowed out via fire exits.

The lift in the 18-storey tower was also blocked off and was being treated as evidence.

The 55-year-old man was arrested and detained by police on Tuesday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.