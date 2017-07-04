THE look on Pedro Caixinha’s face said it all. As he stood, arms folded on the touchline, the disbelief would have been as palpable as the embarrassment.

Just days after a night to remember at Ibrox as Rangers marked their return to European competition after a six-year absence, they endured one to forget in Luxembourg. The Euro journey has been short-lived, and anything but sweet.

Rangers fans have seen their side turn in some shambolic displays over the last few years and had to pick themselves up from some demoralising defeats. This was right up there. Add this one to the list of miseries and capitulations.

A 2-0 loss to Progres Niederkorn sent them crashing out of the Europa League at the first qualifying round. Caixinha said there were no excuses beforehand, and none will be accepted afterwards.

Rangers made the trip to Luxembourg seemingly only needing a goal to go through. Instead, they left with a bloody nose and a red face.

The inquest will now begin. It should never have come to this for Rangers, though.

It was an attack-minded line-up from Caixinha as he look to put the tie to bed as quickly as possible. Progres were here to stifle and frustrate the Gers once again and Caixinha would have targeted a speedy start from his side.

The Portuguese and his players certainly hadn’t written off their opponents or taken anything for granted, but a straightforward victory should have been on the cards here. The reality proved different from the theory, though.

Rangers were in control from the off and had their first shot on target after just five minutes as Kenny Miller’s effort was blocked at the near post by keeper Sebastian Flauss. It turned out to be a rare occurrence in a toothless performance.

Progress had shown little ability on the ball during the first leg and they hardly saw it in the opening stages on home soil. A free-kick from Olivier Thill almost caught Wes Foderingham out, though, as he tried to find the near post from the left flank.

It was the start of a brief spell of pressure from the hosts as the locals became more vocal. Across the stadium, the travelling Gers support had the warm evening sun basking down on them as they made themselves heard.

There wasn’t much for them to get excited about right enough. It was a niggly and disjointed affair as Rangers struggled to make their possession count in the final third.

An injury to keeper Flauss gave Caixinha’s side a chance to rehydrate and regroup. Progres’ growing confidence was summed up when Thill strode forward and almost found the top corner from 25 yards.

By the time the teams re-emerged after the break, the sun had dipped below the houses that overlook the left end of Luxembourg’s national stadium.

There was also a change in the Gers’ line-up as Dalcio came off the bench to replace Morelos and Miller was redeployed through the middle of the three-pronged forward line.

It was an early call from Caixinha but the right one, with Morelos struggling to make an impact during the first 45 minutes. He wasn’t alone.

The message from Caixinha would have been the same when his players left the dressing room for the second night. A goal would be enough to finish the job.

But, within seconds of the restart, Progres had another chance and this one was their best to date as Emmanuel Francoise burst through on goal. His shot was low and across Foderingham and the keeper did well to divert the ball away for a corner as Rangers breathed another sigh of relief.

There was another in the Gers ranks when Sebastien Thill’s speculative effort looked like it could sneak into the top corner of the net.

With half an hour to go, Caixinha made another switch. It was Candeias, who spent most of the match on the periphery, that was replaced this time.

Sub keeper Charly Schinker was finally forced into action when Jack headed a Kranjcar corner straight at him. He was well beaten when Kranjcar rose at the back post to meet a Lee Wallace cross but the bar denied Rangers the goal they had been craving.

The deadlock was finally breached, and it was Foderingham who had to pick the ball out of his net. Olivier Thill fired in a cross from the right and Francoise made up for his earlier miss as he converted at the near post to leave the Light Blues shell-shocked.

Kranjcar curled a free-kick just over as Caixinha’s side looked for an immediate response but the momentum was with Progres. With 15 minutes left, they were in the driving seat.

It was Sebastien Thill who sent the home crowd wild this time, his free-kick from the right evading everyone inside the area and beating Foderingham to give Progres the lead in the tie.

Caixinha’s last throw of the nice was to introduce striker Eduardo Herrera but the clock was now against Rangers as they stared a humiliating Euro exit in the face.

Josh Windass should have scored at the back post but his header hit the bar before Progres somehow scrambled the ball to safety. Time and time again they resisted Rangers, with Miller the latest to strike the woodwork.

The final whistle sparked scenes of celebration amongst the Progres ranks. Rangers trudged from the field defeated, dejected and demoralised. It has been worse, but it won’t feel like it for Caixinha, his players and the Gers fans right now.