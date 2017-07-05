Universities in Scotland were seeing stars yesterday, with Oscar winning film director Oliver Stone, ballerina Darcey Bussell, and Dame Evelyn Glennie being awarded honorary degrees.
Stone collected an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh, and was named a Doctor Honoris Causa ''in recognition of his prominent and politically engaging career in film''.
Dr Stone was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife, Chong Stone.
He received the award on a day universities across Scotland recognise famous careers in entertainment.
Ms Bussell received an honorary degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.
Bussell became a "doctor of dance" during a ceremony which also recognised Irish composer Micheal O Suilleabhain and Dame Evelyn Glennie, the lauded solo percussionist.
The Edinburgh award is the latest honour for Stone, who has won three Oscars.
The first was for best adapted screenplay as writer of Midnight Express in 1978, before he was named best director for his Vietnam War dramas Platoon in 1986 and Born On The Fourth Of July three years later.
The lauded Scottish photographer Harry Benson will be honoured by Glasgow Caledonian University today.
A collection of his work, including early pictures of The Beatles, Martin Luther King Jr and 12 US presidents, will be on display at the university as the 87-year-old collects his honorary degree.
He has taken portraits of each of the last 12 US Presidents from Dwight D Eisenhower to Donald Trump.
The 87-year-old photographer will be recognised for his remarkable career with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters from Glasgow Caledonian University.
