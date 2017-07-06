THEY have been be persecuted by fishermen and even hunted with specially bred hounds.

But Scotland is now a European stronghold of otters. More are being taken into care, but animal safety experts think it is not because of increased persecution, but rather their numbers growing naturally in the wild because of better protection.

Packs of otter hounds were used to reduce the number of the river otters to conserve fish in both sides of the border. The practice was finally banned in 1981, and they now enjoy full European protection.

But if there are still other dangers such as flooding, when cubs can be washed out of their holts (resting places) on to the road where they face obvious danger.

Meanwhile, developers can also pose a problem, and are warned that it is illegal to kill, injure, capture harass or disturb an otter. They can also be prosecuted if they obstruct access to an otter breeding site.

The Scottish SPCA is currently caring for 14 otters at its National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, during this its annual Wildlife Week. It has cared for 13 otters since the start of the year.

According to Scottish Natural Heritage the otter, which belongs to the same family as badgers, weasels, stoats, pine marten and mink, has survived better in Scotland than elsewhere in Britain.

Pesticide pollution of waterways eliminated them from most of England and Wales, but are now recovering. However they survived better in Scotland’s cleanest water bodies in the north and west. Now otters can easily be seen across Scotland, but particularly on the west coast and the islands. In 2003, the total Scottish population was estimated at around 8,000.

Fishcross centre manager Colin Seddon said: “There does seem to be an increase in otters coming into care which may be a reflection on the fact that their numbers are increasing naturally partly due to protection and an improvement in the water quality in our rivers.”

He said they could still persecuted in some areas, but they were also often victims of road traffic accidents. Youngsters were affected when periods of high water levels corresponded with breeding time, meaning cubs could get washed out of their holts, he said.

There also had been an increase in public awareness of SPCA Scotland’s work with native wildlife and otters, so more cases were being reported and the charity’s response had improved Mr Seddon said: “There are many factors that need to be met before we can release them back in the wild; the weather, site location, otter population in the area and land owners’ permission, these must be in place to ensure the best chance of survival.

“If people find an otter cub on its own that is healthy, they should ensure it is in a safe place-away from a road or fast flowing river. If the cub is not calling out, leave it alone, as their mother will not return if humans are around. If the cub is still there after an hour or so, call our animal helpline for advice."