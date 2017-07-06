GLASGOW University took the main prize at The Herald Higher Education Awards as well as scooping the honours in four more categories.

The event, hosted by STV’s Jennifer Reoch at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow was attended by key influential figures from the Scottish Higher Education Sector.

They saw Glasgow University pick up the overall Higher Educational Institution of the Year Award for the third year running.

In addition, the university picked up the Enhancing Student Learning Award for its Closing the Feedback Loop project, Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community for its ‘Chasing the Waves’ theatre show, Campaign of the Year for The Simpsons Campaign and the Innovation Technology Excellence Award for its Vires project.

Other winners included Edinburgh Napier University, Robert Gordon University, West College Scotland and the University of the West of Scotland who picked up two awards on the night.

Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Craig Mahoney said: “At UWS we have been thrilled to have been involved in supporting these awards. It was a real pleasure to see the standard of entrants across all of the categories. The quality of work that is being done within Scottish higher education is astounding and I would like to congratulate all institutions for their fantastic work and submissions.”

Dr Janet Brown, SQA Chief Executive, said: “The nominees in these categories are excellent examples of what can be achieved when colleges and universities work with employers. By thinking innovatively, they are giving students the best possible start to their careers. Well done to all the finalists, and in particular our winners.

Rowena Pelik, Director: Nations and International, QAA Scotland said: “QAA was delighted to be sponsoring the award focusing on enhancing the student experience again this year and privileged to be part of an inspiring evening celebrating the achievements of our students, our universities and colleges”

Fiona Killen, Education Governance Lead at Anderson Strather said: “What a brilliant evening celebrating the successes of Scotland’s higher education sector. It’s inspiring to see so many education institutions pushing boundaries and celebrating innovation.”

Alastair Sim, Director of Universities Scotland: “Last night’s awards demonstrated the strengths of Scotland’s higher education sector. The awards highlighted the impact higher education can have on individual’s lives as well as recognising the enormous contribution of our universities to the wealth of the nation. Congratulations to every single nominee who contributed to making this a night to remember for the sector in Scotland.”

Jason Miles-Campbell, head of Jisc Scotland, said: “Each of the finalists has shown how new digital tools can make for better teaching, learning and research, with Scottish higher education at the cutting edge of technology-led transformation.”

The University of Glasgow emerged a worthy winner, however, demonstrating in its ViRES project how virtual reality can give medial experiences an insight into seizures from a patient’s perspective.”

A City of Glasgow College spokesperson said: "What a great evening. Once again we were reminded of the innovative and world leading work going on across Scotland's colleges and universities. It was a particular honour to support the Lifetime Achievement Award and our congratulations go to Alice Brown on her well-deserved recognition."

Full list of winners at The Herald Higher Education Awards

Student Support Team of the Year – Sponsored by Universities Scotland

Edinburgh Napier University - Learning and Research Services Team

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland - Transitions 20/40 Mentoring Team

University of Stirling - Student Support Services Team

University of the West of Scotland - Student Services at UWS - Winner

Academic Support Team of the Year

Glasgow Caledonian University - Learning Development Centre (School of Health and Life Sciences) - Winner

Robert Gordon University - Academic Development Team

The University of Glasgow - English for Academic Study

University of Dundee - The STEP UP Module

Outstanding Contribution from a Student

Iain Scott - Queen Margaret University - Winner

Kayleigh Haggo - Ayrshire College

Kieran Gemmell - University of Strathclyde - Commendation

Miura Suazi Da Costa Lima - Glasgow Caledonian University & Waverley Care

Enhancing Student Learning Award – Sponsored by QAA Scotland

Robert Gordon University - Organisational Development in the Undergraduate Curriculum

The University of Glasgow - Closing the Feedback Loop - Winner

University of Stirling - An Enhancement-Driven Review of the Student Representative System

University of the West of Scotland - Learning Conversations

Outstanding Employer Engagement in Universities - Sponsored by SQA

Edinburgh Napier University - e-Placement Scotland

Robert Gordon University - Talent Exchange - Winner

University of Strathclyde - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Collaborative Research and Training Partnership

University of the West of Scotland - RAFT/Gaiety Theatre

Outstanding Employer Engagement in Colleges - Sponsored by SQA

City of Glasgow College - Creating a 21st Century Workforce through Industry Academies

Edinburgh College - Transition Interactive Design Showcase

West College Scotland - The Designers of Tomorrow - Winner

West Lothian College – Changing the way students learn through Employer Engagement

Research Project of the Year

Heriot-Watt University - The Homelessness Monitor

The University of Glasgow - UK Biobank Team

University of Dundee - Smoke alarm research helping save children’s lives

University of the West of Scotland and The University of Glasgow – Nanokicking - Winner

Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community

Ayrshire College - Get East Ayrshire Active

Edinburgh Napier University - The outsideworld.cloud

The University of Glasgow - Chasing the Waves - Winner

The University of Glasgow - Zombie Science

Partnership Award

Lews Castle College University of the Highlands and Islands – Soundstorm: Far Flung Corners

The University of Glasgow - East Project

University of Stirling & Stirling Students' Union - Preventing & Tackling Sexual Violence & Misconduct Strategy - Winner

West Lothian College - Training for the future - Children’s Hearing Scotland (CHS)

Campaign of the Year

Ayrshire College - Get East Ayrshire Active

Edinburgh Napier University - “The Big Read”

The University of Glasgow - The Simpsons Campaign - Winner

University of Stirling - The Peter Mackay Archive Crowdfunding

Campaign - Commendation

Best use of Articulation Award

The Open University in Scotland in collaboration with Ayrshire College, Fife College and North East College - Winner

Widening Access Award

Edinburgh Napier University - HMP Polmont YOI Media Project - Winner

Robert Gordon University - ‘Access To’

The University of Glasgow - Early Secondary Programme

West College Scotland - Access to Primary Education

Innovation Technology Excellence Award – Sponsored by Jisc

Innovation Technology Excellence Award - Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), Barony Campus - Practical Contract Management (PCM) Project

The University of Glasgow - ViRES - Winner

The University of Glasgow - Clinical Genomics Apps

University of Aberdeen - Learners’ Toolkit

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by City of Glasgow College

Professor Alice Brown - Winner

Higher Educational Institution of the Year – Sponsored by Anderson Strathern

The University of Glasgow - Winner

