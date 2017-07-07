TENNENT’S Lager owner C&C Group has signalled it is building up momentum in its core Scottish market but warned its overall financial performance will be hit by the weak pound this year if current exchange rates are maintained.

The drinks company, which entered the Scottish market when it acquired the Tennent’s business from AB-InBev in 2009, declared its operation in Scotland was reaping the benefits from sustained investment in its customers and brands. That has come amid conditions the brewing giant described as “flat” in the Scottish market.

The update is likely to be seen as a welcome turnaround for the company in one of its biggest trading areas.

C&C said rising unemployment, linked partly to the oil and gas industry downturn, and sluggish economic growth had led to consumer confidence being “more subdued” in Scotland compared with its other “domestic” markets when it reported its latest annual results in May. It also warned then the political uncertainty brought by Brexit was making it difficult to make predictions on trading patterns and consumer behaviour. Those challenges coincided with tough conditions faced by operators in the Scottish on-trade, a key route to market for the Tennent’s brand, who cited the pressure on margins from rising costs, notably the revaluation of business rates.

However C&C, which also produces Magners cider, signalled it has seen an upturn in trading since March 1.

In a trading statement issued ahead of its annual meeting in Dublin yesterday, C&C said: “The Scottish business has benefited from multi-year investment in both consumers and brands.

“This has provided real competitive advantage and there is a degree of momentum in customer recruitment in our branded and wholesale channels. In a flat market the Tennent’s brand is gaining share, supported by a new marketing campaign themes around ‘Here to Serve’ and our award-winning social media capability.”

C&C, led by chief executive Stephen Glancey, said in May sterling’s weakness since the vote to leave the EU led to a “translational” €8 million hit to profits in the 12 months to February 28. Yesterday it warned the further weakening of the pound since the UK went to the polls on June 8 could affect profits this year.

The company said: “C&C is exposed to the translation impact of further weakening in the value of sterling following the UK General Election.

“At current €/£ exchange rates, if sustained, our financial performance for the full year will be negatively impacted on account of currency movements.”

C&C said its craft beer brands Menabrea, Heverlee and Drygate, which is made in a microbrewery next to Tennent’s Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow under a joint venture with Williams Bros, had performed strongly since March, boosted by new listings across all trade channels.

But it highlighted difficult conditions for its cider business in Great Britain and the Irish market.

At GB level, where Magners is now distributed by brewing giant AB-InBev, the company said cider volumes are “tracking slightly behind target” against strong comparatives in a flat market. However it expects to make up that ground over the key summer trading months, stating that it would be in a better position to assess the new AB-InBev partnership after July and August.

C&C also noted it had lost more draught distribution in Ireland for Bulmers, the brand under which Magners is marketed in that market, amid “intense competition”.

In exports, sales in Europe maintained their strong performance from the prior year, while Australia and New Zealand improved year on year thanks in part to a new distribution agreement. However there has been a slower start the year in newer markets in Africa and Asia.

“In the US, our business is stable, with some progress on improving efficiencies and utilisation. However, the cider category remains in negative territory, which is holding back any share recovery for our brands,” C&C added.

“We also continued to explore third party contract and distribution opportunities in our core markets as well as further operating efficiencies, to supplement our organic growth plans.”

Shares closed down 1.6 per cent at €3.15.