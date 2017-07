The head of the inquiry into the fatal Grenfell Tower fire was heckled by residents and survivors of the disaster as he met them for the first time.

Retired appeal court judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick said he would look into the matter to the “very best” of his ability at a meeting in a centre overlooked by the burnt-out high-rise block in west London.

A short video shows Sir Martin being heckled, as well as him telling the meeting: “I can’t do more than assure you that I know what it is to be impartial. I’ve been a judge for 20 years, and I give you my word that I will look into this matter to the very best of my ability and find the facts as I see them from the evidence.

