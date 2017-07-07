Marvel Entertainment has led tributes to Joan Lee, the wife of former Marvel publisher Stan Lee, who has died aged 93.

Mr Lee, 94, is the co-creator of Spider-Man and a host of other famous Marvel characters including Doctor Strange, Thor, The Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Stan Lee arrives at the premiere of Spider-Man in Hollywood (PA)

In a post on its Instagram account, Marvel said: “We are so saddened to hear about the loss of Joan Lee.

“We lost a member of the Marvel family today and our thoughts and prayers go out to Stan and his daughter Joan in this difficult time.”

The news of Joan’s death was first reported by American entertainment website, The Hollywood Reporter.

We are so saddened to hear about the loss of Joan Lee. We lost a member of the Marvel family today and our thoughts and prayers go out to Stan and his daughter Joan in this difficult time. A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

In a statement to them, Mr Lee’s spokesperson is quoted as saying: “I can confirm the sad news that Joan Lee passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family.

“The family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Reports document the couple got married in December 1947, meaning they were due to have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.

American comedian and actor Kevin Smith, who interviewed Joan Lee in January, paid tribute on Instagram, writing that “Joan was Stan’s personal superhero”.

“I’ll never forget the moment she said ‘It’s always Spider-Man, Spider-Man, Spider-Man. They don’t know the amazing writer he really is,'” Smith said. “She then talked about the words her longtime love had written for her over a lifetime spent together.

“There’s a very famous story about Stan wanting to leave Marvel, in which Joan advises him ‘Before you quit, write a comic you’re proud of.’ That comic was Fantastic Four – the birth of the Marvel Universe.

Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“He told us tales of heroes but Joan was Stan’s personal superhero – and without her, we never get our modern mythology.

“They say behind every great man is a great woman. In this case, the great woman was always standing right beside him. Joan and Stan were best friends for 70 years. ”

Smith added: “Thank you, Marvel Muse. We’ll miss you”.