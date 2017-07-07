Lena Wilson is quitting her £210,000 role as chief executive of Scottish Enterprise.

After nearly eight years in the job, Ms Wilson told the organisation’s employees of her decision this morning.

She said:  “It has been a real honour and privilege to work with so many talented people who want to make a positive difference for Scotland, but it is now time for me to embark on a fresh set of challenges.”

Loading article content

Scottish Enterprise said a plan to find her successor is being developed.