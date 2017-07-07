A Clydebank woman has died after reportedly being smothered to death in front of her child at her home on the paradise island of Mauritius.
Janice Farman, 47, was locally named after she was found dead inside the property with her 10-year-old autistic son.
Detectives believe Mrs Farman was killed during a robbery by three men.
Local media have reported one suspect has been arrested.
Her LinkedIn states she was the Managing Director of data services group PECS (Mauritius) Ltd.
Mo Ti News reports her son alerted a family friend once the burglars had left the property, telling the friend 'My mum's mouth is covered in blood and she is not breathing'.
The three men robbed the property of a playstation, television, large quantity of jewellery and her Nissan Tida.
Colleagues have taken to social media to express their shock and outrage at the death of their 'beautiful' friend.
Bheshma Bhatoolaul said: "The one who taught us about good customer service, about life, the generous woman, humble, funny..she didn't deserve such a cruel death. All we can do is pray for her soul to rest in peace."
Laura Rae wrote: "RIP Janice, such a beautiful soul, I'll never forget your smile".
Facebook user Chris said: "RIP Janice I hope we'll catch up with your murderers asap, you were a woman who had heart and always helped people in need."
Social media users have been using the #nomoresafeinmauritius hashtag while posting tributes for Janice.
A company statement from PECS (Mauritius) Ltd said: "Last night our managing director in Mauritius, Janice Farman, was brutally murdered in her own home.
"In view of these tragic events, we have decided to close our Mauritius office so we can make sure all our team have access to counsellors and as a mark of respect to a wonderful lady.
"Our thoughts are with Janice's family, friends and colleagues."
