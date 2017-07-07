A woman who died in a road accident in West Lothian has been named by police.
Angela Bordon, 48, of Carluke, South Lanarkshire, died in the two-car crash in the West Calder area.
Her black Citroen C1 was involved in a collision with an orange Mini Cooper on the A704 West Calder to Forth Road, near Longford, at 10.35am on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old female driver of the Mini suffered minor injuries and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.
The road was closed to allow investigations to take place and reopened at 4.10pm.
In a statement released through police, Ms Bordon's family said: "Angela healed and helped everyone she could and will be sorely missed by many."
The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit via 101.
