Lingerie entrepreneur Michelle Mone may be a successful businesswoman, international motivational speaker to would-be entrepreneurs, designer, and parliamentarian.
However, her latest social media post has left many users hoping she does not add “recording artist” to her CV anytime soon.
Ms Mone shared a light-hearted video clip online of herself attempting to serenade her billionaire Scottish boyfriend Doug Barrowman at karaoke.
Ms Mone, 45, took singing superstar Whitney Houston’s 1986 hit Greatest Love of All - giving it a personal twist - while a dubious-looking Mr Barrowman, 52, looks on.
Despite being out-of tune and flat throughout the finale, Mr Barrowman seems pleased enough as he break into applause while his other-half leans in for a kiss.
Many of her loyal followers commended her on her performance. “Brilliant!!! Your [sic] very good!!” said one as another added: “Looks like your having the time of it. Loved your man gazing away at you there.”
Ms Mone saw the funny side of her performance as she admitted: “I better stick to my day job. No #XFactor for me.”
