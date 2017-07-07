Terminally ill Charlie Gard is not “suffering” and international attempts to intervene in his case have revived his parents’ hopes, the boy’s mother has said.

Connie Yates said support from the Pope and US president Donald Trump, as well as medics in America and the Vatican, had given the 11-month-old more time after his life-support was due to be switched off on Friday.

Ms Yates also made a direct plea to Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of her appearance alongside Mr Trump at the G20 summit in Germany, telling LBC: “Support us like others are supporting us.”

Chris Gard and Connie Yates have engaged in a lengthy legal battle over son Charlie’s care

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

His parents want to take him for experimental therapy in the US but lost a lengthy legal battle after judges ruled in favour of doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), where Charlie is being treated.

Ms Yates said seeing him stricken in hospital and wondering when his last moment would be was “absolute living hell”.

She told Good Morning Britain: “He’s our own flesh and blood and we don’t even have a say in his life whatsoever.

“We are not bad parents, we are there for him all the time, we are completely devoted to him and he’s not in pain and suffering, and I promise everyone I would not sit there and watch my son in pain and suffering, I couldn’t do it.”

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Ms Yates said the Pope’s intervention came after she wrote a letter to him, although she did not receive a reply directly, but she did not write to Mr Trump.

She said: “It does give us a hope definitely, because there was no hope left. Charlie was going to die on Friday and, you saw the video we did, we were absolutely devastated.

“We had no control over it, the way it was done.

“And then it was going to be on the Monday instead but then I think the White House got involved over the weekend and then that changed things.”

Connie Yates and partner Chris Gard are battling to have their son Charlie given experimental treatment (David Mizoeff/PA)

Charlie is suffering from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage and no-one can be certain whether or not he feels pain, GOSH has said.

Successive legal attempts by Charlie’s parents failed as judges in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London ruled in favour of GOSH doctors, while the European Court of Human Rights declined to hear the couple’s appeal.

Ms Yates said five doctors, including two in England, thought the experimental treatment could help her son and 18 patients were being treated with the medication.

Charlie’s parents have won support from across the world

(Brian Farmer/PA)

A US hospital, which cannot be named for legal reasons, has offered to ship the drug to the UK to help Charlie and Ms Yates said this had been offered as early as last December.

The hospital issued a statement on Friday saying it would take the boy in if “legal hurdles” could be cleared or send the medication to GOSH pending approval from government regulator the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).