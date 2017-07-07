Two out of five motorists believe the Government should concentrate on improving roads rather than supporting driverless car technology, a survey has found.

An RAC poll of almost 2,200 drivers found 39% want improving highways, which could include redesigning congestion pinch points and repairing potholes, to be given preference over the development of autonomous vehicles.

More than a quarter (27%) of respondents felt money would be better spent on health or education, while 17% support investment in driverless cars but believe it “should not be a priority”.

