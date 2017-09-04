A MOTORSPORT legend who has commentated at racing circuits for thirty years is understood to have lost part of his leg in a traumatic road crash.

Garry Stagg, known as the ‘voice of Knockhill’, and his wife Hilda suffered “life-changing” injuries when their motorcycle collided with another vehicle near Inverness.

It is believed Ms Stagg also had part of her leg amputated following the crash.

Mr Stagg remains in intensive care in Ninewells hospital in Dundee prompting members of the Fife circuit to set up a crowdfunding fundraising web page to help pay for any needs they may have in the future.

So far, more than £8,100 has been raised from wellwishers in just a few days, meaning the overall target of £10,000 is well within reach.

A statement on the page states: “It has been seven weeks since we received the devastating news that Garry Stagg and his wife Hilda had been involved in a terrible road traffic accident on their motorcycle.

“The circumstances of the accident are not known to us, and indeed not important, but what we do know is that Garry and Hilda have life changing injuries.

“Now that we know both Garry and Hilda are in a stable condition, albeit Garry is still in intensive care, we feel it is now an appropriate time to share the terrible news and to see if we can turn our shock and sadness into something positive for Garry and Hilda.”

The accident took place on the A9 just north of Dornoch Bridge at about 4.45pm on Friday, July 14.

The casualties were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours to allow a police investigations to take place.

Mr Stagg has worked at the Knockhill Racing Circuit for the past 30 years, running the public address systems and communicating with the race fans.

He is also in charge of the circuits electrical infrastructure, joking in an interview with The Herald three years go that “If it’s got a plug on it, it’s my responsibility.”.

The 65-year-old also launched Radio Knockhill, the first circuit radio station in Scotland, which carried music and interviews with racers.

Dozens of messages of support have also been left on the fundraising website.

Robert Hunter said: “Been listening to Gary’s dulcet tones since the beginning and I was very saddened to hear this awful news.

Fellow contributor Diana Dyce said of her own donation: “Small contribution, seems so insignificant, compared to the huge efforts you’ll both need for the future.

“Hope to see you both soon.