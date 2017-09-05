A LAW student claims he is under investigation by his Scottish university for hate speech for allegedly mocking ISIS on social media.
Robbie Travers, 21, who is a regular commentator on Facebook and Twitter, has been acused of putting 'minority students at risk and in a state of panic' at Edinburgh University for his comments which ridiculed the terror group.
Responding to the news the US Air Force bombed an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan in April, Travers wrote: "I'm glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins."
The post, shared on Facebook, was one of a number of anti-Islamic entries which sparked a backlash from fellow students, who claimed he breached the student code of conduct and should be reprimanded.
A university spokesman confirmed that “complaints alleging misconduct have been received against Mr Travers and these are being investigated”.
He added: “We are committed to providing an environment in which all members of the university community treat each other with dignity and respect and our code of student conduct sets out clear expectations of behaviour.”
Mr Travers later posted: "Not a single piece of tangible evidence has been provided to support this claim.
"Lawyers I have engaged now believe this malicious report into me may be motivated by anti-semitism."
