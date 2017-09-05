BRITAIN’S security chiefs are considering the establishment of a permanent outpost in Scotland to fight the rising threat of criminal cyber-attacks.

Ciaran Martin, Chief Executive of the new National Cyber Security Centre[NCSC], which is part of GCHQ, is in Glasgow and Edinburgh today to talk to Scottish organisations about fighting the online threat.

The visit comes after a "bruteforce" cyber-attack earlier this month, which was targeted at IT accounts at the Scottish Parliament.

In the past three years nearly 60 per cent of Scottish councils and more than half of Scotland's health boards have been targeted by cyber-criminals, who have also targeted universities and Government bodies.

Last month, operations and doctors’ appointments in Lanarkshire had to be cancelled as IT security experts moved to prevent the spread of a cyber-attack on the NHS. This followed a widespread ransomware cyber-attack in May, which affected organisations in more than 150 countries, and caused major disruption across the NHS north and south of the border.

The aim of the NCSC, which was opened in February, is to reduce risks to the UK by working with public and private sector organisations to improve their cyber security. It said one of the items up for discussion during Mr Martin’s visit was the “merits of establishing a permanent NCSC post in Scotland”.

He said: “We are absolutely committed to helping Scotland benefit from the great opportunities afforded by the digital age and we must all work together to reduce the increasing cyber-threats.

“It’s vital that we have good relationships with partners in Scotland to mitigate against threats but when attacks do get through, we have robust action plans to defend against them.

“Attacks can take place anywhere, at any time, and the NCSC works in partnership with government, industry and citizens in Scotland to make sure that we are as resilient as possible,” he added.

During the visit, the NCSC delegation will take part in meetings with the National Cyber Resilience Leaders’ Board and the Scottish Resilience Partnership/ first responders in Glasgow.

On the agenda will be the NCSC’s assessment of the cyber-threat and its likely evolution, the role they will each play in addressing this threat, and areas where members feel there are opportunities for better joint working between the organisations.

The delegation will then travel to Edinburgh to discuss issues including incident management to risk management in meetings with executives from the Scottish Government, the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Ministers, including John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, Michael Matheson, the Justice Secretary and Derek Mackay, the Finance Secretary.

The NCSC delegates will also visit the University of Edinburgh, home to Scotland’s first Academic Centre of Excellence for Cyber-Security Research.

Alison Whitney, the NCSC’s Deputy Director for Digital Government, said: “We are delighted there is now a university in Scotland spearheading academic research north of the border and look forward to seeing the work they are doing.

“At the NCSC, we are absolutely committed to maintaining and improving our already strong reputation as a global leader in cutting edge research and look forward to collaborating with colleagues at the University of Edinburgh.

"They will conduct world-class cyber-security research and this initiative will improve the way academics, government and business work together, benefiting the whole of the country," she added.