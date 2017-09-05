THE TRIAL of a laird linked to royalty, accused of behaving threateningly on a grouse moor and owning a Wolfdog that bit people near the West Highland Way, has been delayed to allow him to be examined by a psychiatrist.

Dru Edmonstone, 45, faces four charges under the Dangerous Dogs Act and acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, and uttering threats of violence.

His lawyer told a procedural hearing at Stirling Sheriff Court yesterday That the aristocrat, great-grandson of Edward VII’s mistress Alice Keppel, had been seen by his GP.

Defence solicitor Jay Goodwillie said: “This hearing had been fixed to allow for investigations into his mental health. There has been a GP’s report obtained, but there has been a recent change of psychiatrist.”

Miss Goodwillie asked for a further procedural hearing for a report to be obtained from the new doctor.

Prosecutor Lindsey Brooks said the Crown had no objection, and Sheriff James MacDonald continued the case for a further hearing on October 9th, which Edmonstone need not attend so long as he is represented.