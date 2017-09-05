THE ‘keto’ diet favoured by ageing rocker Sir Mick Jagger could add ten years to your life, according to new research.
Followers say the low carb high fat turns the body into a calorie busting machine by cutting out carbohydrates so the body burns fat for energy.
It entails replacing white bread, pasta and grains with high amounts of cream and butter - making it controversial.
But although it breaks all the rules Sir Mick - who last year became a dad at 72 - swears by it and a host of other celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Gwyneth Paltrow are also fans.
Now two independent experiments on mice found when their diets were 90 per cent fat they were protected against Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. they were also more likely to live to old age - and in good health.
Nutritionist Professor Jon Ramsey, of the University of California, Davis, said: “The results surprised me a little. We expected some differences, but I was impressed by the magnitude we observed - a 13 per cent increase in median life span for the mice on a high fat vs high carb diet. “
