NEARLY a third of British people admit to using a dating app while in a relationship, according to new research.
But more than half (51per cent) of the 2,100 people surveyed said they would dump their partner if they found them looking for love online.
The research was carried out by law firm Slater and Gordon after family lawyers noticed an increase in dating apps being cited in divorce proceedings.
One of the most popular apps is Tinder, which claims to have helped match up 20 billion people so far - and there are other apps for people looking specifically to have flings while married or in relationships.
Niamh McCarthy, divorce lawyer at Slater and Gordon, said: “Although a large number of people have admitted to using dating apps while in a relationship it’s apparent it is not something we are all willing to accept as part and parcel of the modern-day dating life.
“Previously these apps wouldn’t have been involved in relationships but within the last two to three years we have seen a steady rise in them being referred to in divorce proceedings.”
