SCOTLAND could become the first part of the UK to introduce a basic income for all citizens.

The Scottish Government's 2017/18 Programme for Government pledges to fund research into the feasibility of a Citizens Basic Income scheme.

A universal basic income is the idea of paying all citizens a flat, unconditional income, unusually instead of existing policies like means-tested benefits.

Proponents of the idea say it would save on welfare administration costs, reduce the poverty traps of traditional welfare states, be fair to people who have jobs, and give people more autonomy in general.

Opponents of the income have raised concerns including work disincentives, lack of targeted support for those most in need, and the size of the spending commitment required.

The Programme for Government states: "Several Scottish local authorities are considering how they can pilot elements of a citizen’s basic income, a radical form of social assistance.

"One of its attractions is that it may help those on the lowest incomes back into work or help them work more hours, while providing an unconditional basic income as a safety net.

"We believe that bold and imaginative projects like this deserve support, but we also recognise that the concept is currently untested.

"Therefore, we will establish a fund to help these local authorities areas develop their proposals further and establish suitable testing."

The government also intends to ask the Poverty and Inequality Commission to consider how it could help to draw together

findings from local authorities to "inform" the government’s thinking.

SNP MP Ronnie Cowan, who obtained the first ever Westminster debate on the subject of CBI, said he was “delighted” and urged the UK Government to follow the Scottish Government’s lead.

Calls for CBI have recently been made by both the Scottish Greens’ co-convenor Patrick Harvie, and the Common Weal think tank, who recommended it as part of an independent Scotland’s social security system in recent policy paper.

The idea was discussed at the SNP's annual conference where delegates backed the principle of a universal basic income to replace the current welfare system.

Last year, the respected think-tank the RSA suggested the UK adopt a universal basic income of £71 a week for all adults, with children also getting a payment similar to child benefit. Glasgow is one of the councils considering a pilot.