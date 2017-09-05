A vote for Scottish independence in 2014 would have had "cataclysmic" repercussions and "undoubtedly" would have strengthened terrorist groups such as Isis, a former Secretary General of Nato has claimed.

Lord Robertson said that the "ripple effects of separation in the United Kingdom would have had dramatic consequences", adding that the enemies of the West would "certainly have had a field day".

The Labour politician, who served as defence secretary in Tony Blair's government between 1997 and 1999, warned back in 2014 that a yes vote would have been a "devastating blow'' to Western solidarity at a crucial moment.

And he reiterated his claims in a new interview held in the run up to the 20th anniversary of Scotland voting in favour of devolution.

Speaking to ITV Border's Representing Border programme Lord Robertson said: "If the second military power in the West had broken into two, if Scotland had become a separate state, if the UK was broken into two, the effect on Western solidarity would be cataclysmic without any shadow of a doubt."

He added: "We in the UK are the second military power in the West after the United States. We have a nuclear deterrent ... breaking it up, and with the SNP's objective of stopping that nuclear deterrent, that would have left all nuclear power in the West in the hands of Donald Trump and perhaps the French.

"So that the ripple effects of separation in the United Kingdom would have had dramatic consequences and the enemies of the West, the enemies of freedom and of tolerance, of the values of the West would certainly have had a field day."

Scots voted by 55% to 45% to stay part on the UK in September 2014, with Lord Robertson arguing if the UK had been broken up this would have "weakened" Western powers, adding that as a consequence "those people, global terrorists, global organised crime, would undoubtedly be strengthened".

He said: "We're very much in the United Kingdom part of that robust, strong, freedom-loving group of countries in the world and therefore the separation inside the United Kingdom would have had enormous ripple effects and I don't think people can actually deny that."

He continued: "I don't know whether my views are unique or not. I think they are shared by large numbers of people in Scotland. That's why people rejected the independence option when it was put before them."

He also said he was "not an extreme Unionist", saying instead: "I just happen to believe that the United Kingdom works."

Lord Robertson insisted: "We are one country and we are strong as a consequence internally and we play our part in the world as a whole. Breaking it up would be enormously damaging whatever way you want to look at it."

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard branded the Labour politician's comments as "insulting nonsense".

Prior to the establishment of the Scottish Parliament, Lord Robertson famously argued that "devolution will kill nationalism stone dead", with Mr Sheppard stating: "He was proved wrong about devolution, he was ridiculed for his doom-mongering in 2014 - it's truly remarkable that anyone still listens to Lord Robertson at all.

"An attempt at graceful retirement is well overdue for his lordship, who sounds more ludicrous with every year that passes."