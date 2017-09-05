A MOTHER wept as she told a court how she used her mobile phone to secretly record a man who allegedly attempted to murder her 11-month-old baby boy.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told jurors how that she recorded Ryan Devaney after her son started acquiring a series of unexplained injuries.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how she had allowed 28-year-old Mr Devaney to care for the child at her house in Dundee on a number of previous occasions.

But she said that the infant had been left with black eyes, a carpet burn and red marks on his face. On other occasions, the child fallen off a couch and had been sick.

The supermarket worker wept as she told a jurors how she became suspicious of what was happening when she wasn’t around the child and Mr Devaney.

The woman told the court that before going on a shopping trip one day, she decided to make a recording of what was happening in her home when she wasn’t there.

She said she wanted to do this because she wanted to find out what was going on between Mr Devaney and the child.

The woman said: “Alarm bells were ringing. I didn’t ever think Ryan would hit him. But I had a feeling that something wasn’t right.

“I put the phone on record and hid it under the bed.”

The woman was giving evidence on the second day of proceedings against Devaney, of Dundee,. He denies attempted murder and nine other charges.

The woman told the jury that she had split from her child’s father in early 2015.

On one occasion, the child was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The mother said she secretly recorded Mr Devaney interacting with the child.

Jurors heard the sound of a cartoon being played on a TV in a recording played to the court along with a baby crying.

Mr Devaney allegedly bit the infant and put a blanket over his head before pushing him and causing him to fall to the ground. Prosecutors claim Devaney’s action caused the child to fall to the ground.

He is also accused of shaking the little boy and inflicting blunt force trauma on him. He denies the charges. The trial, before judge Lord Woolman, continues.