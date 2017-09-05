THE WIFE of a former Dundee United footballer who has campaigned for free dementia support has welcomed the First Minister's pledge to "fully implement" Frank's Law, the extension of free personal care to under 65s with degenerative conditions.

It is named after Frank Kopel, who was also part of the Manchester United European Cup-winning squad in 1968, and died in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the move at the Scottish Parliament saying: "The Scottish government undertook to carry out a study into the feasibility of making this change.

"That study has been published today and I am pleased to announce that we will now begin work to fully implement Frank's Law."

Mr Kopel's wife, Amanda, who has been been campaigning for a change in the law since 2013 said it was a "momentous day" and admitted to shedding "quite a few tears" after hearing the first minister's announcement.

"It's been a bitter-sweet day because the one person I wanted to share the news with is not here," she said.

"But I know he will be proud of me, I know he'll be saying: 'You've done it, hen, you've kept your promise to me'."

“I have kept my promise to Frankie. He said to me ‘it’s too late for me but it’s going to help other people in the future’.

"Somewhere along the line I kept thinking that Frank's Law is a battle that is winnable.

"Yes there were really rough days - days when I felt like just giving up and thinking I can't go on with this any more because I kept getting knocked down.

"But so many people have been beside me."

Frank Kopel was diagnosed with vascular dementia and Alzheimer's in 2008, aged 59.

The family of Mr Kopel, a defender for the Tannadice club in the 1970s and 80s, had to pay out about £1,200 a month on personal care towards the end of his life.

Personal health care is free for over 65s who are assessed by their local authority as needing it, but people under 65 are required to pay.

Miles Briggs, the Scottish Conservative MSP, who has been trying to get the law onto the statue books through a member’s bill said: “It is welcome news that at long last the Scottish Government has committed to implementing Frank’s Law in full.

“It’s clear that ministers have been forced into this position by public and political pressure, but in the end they have finally done the right thing and decided to remove age discrimination for sufferers of life limiting conditions who are under 65.

“I urge ministers to set out a clear timetable for the implementation of the extension of free personal care and I will be seeking an early meeting with them to pin them down on these details.

“This is a huge personal victory for Amanda Kopel whose determined, high profile and consistently dignified campaigning has been outstanding from the very start.”