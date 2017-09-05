SOLAR storms of the kind responsible for the Northern Lights could have caused almost 30 whales to become stranded in the North Sea last year by affecting their ability to navigate.
A total of 29 sperm whales died on beaches after becoming lost and trapped in shallow waters during early 2016.
Research has pointed towards disruptions caused by the solar flare-ups as a possible reason for this.
The findings were recently published in the International Journal of Astrobiology.
Whales are thought to navigate using the Earth’s magnetic field, so disruptions triggered by random and abrupt solar storms may lead to disorientation.
In the open sea, scientists believe the mammals switch to a more reliable navigation system if they realise they are heading the wrong way.
The young males make their way north towards the polar region, attracted by masses of squid, when they are aged between 10 and 15-years-old.
Sperm whale strandings in the North Sea are rare, but younger bulls are more likely to be misled by solar storms because they have not yet learned how to adapt to magnetic disturbances at higher latitudes.
