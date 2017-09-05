BRITAIN’S row with Brussels over the Brexit divorce bill will last a full two years, David Davis has suggested, as parliamentary battle-lines were drawn with Labour announcing it would, alongside the SNP and Liberal Democrats, vote against the UK Government’s flagship Repeal Bill.

The political heat at Westminster increased as a leaked Home Office paper laid out proposals for how Whitehall would impose new restrictions to cut numbers of low-skilled migrants from Europe following Brexit.

The 82-page paper, marked extremely sensitive and dated this month, says the UK will end the free movement of labour immediately after Brexit and introduce restrictions to deter all but highly-skilled EU workers.

In a Commons update on the progress of the negotiations on withdrawal, the Brexit Secretary was careful to avoid repeating International Trade Secretary Liam Fox's accusation of EU "blackmail", describing it instead as "a pressure tactic to make us pay".

He explained: “The Commission is saying unless we give approval that sufficient progress is made[on the first part of the talks], we won’t go on to the main substance of the negotiations and what are they seeking from that? Money. That’s what it is about.”

To barracking from the Opposition, he asked: “Does the Labour Party want to pay 100 billion euros to get progress in the next month? Is that what they are about? I hope the answer is no.”

Prominent Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg said the EU's proposal for a financial settlement estimated at between £50bn and £80bn amounted to a "demand for money with menaces," which he branded "ridiculous".

Mr Davis later noted: “My expectation is that the money argument will go on for the full duration of the negotiation. The famous European ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’ will apply here absolutely…”

The Secretary of State was jeered by Labour MPs as he told the Commons: "Nobody has ever pretended this would be simple or easy. We've always said this negotiation would be tough, complex and at times confrontational. So it has proved."

But his Labour Shadow, Sir Keir Starmer, reminded him that Dr Fox had said striking an agreement with the EU would be "one of the easiest deals in human history" while Mr Davis himself predicted that free trade deals covering an area massively greater than the EU would be in place by the time of withdrawal.

Sir Keir called on the Government to drop some of Theresa May's "deeply flawed red lines" in the negotiations, including her insistence that Britain would no longer be subject to the European Court of Justice after Brexit.

It had become clear that the PM's red lines were "part of the problem", declared Sir Keir, and it was "fantasy" to believe that a deep and comprehensive trade deal could be forged while she stuck to them, he said.

"We are reaching the stage of negotiations where fantasy meets brutal reality," declared the Shadow Brexit Secretary. "Too many promises have been made about Brexit which can't be kept," he insisted.

Peter Grant for the SNP said while Mr Davis had called on the EU to show flexibility and imagination in the talks, the UK Government itself had shown “inflexibility to the point of obstinacy” in its red lines such as leaving the single market without having an idea of what its alternative was.

He said this had all been done “over the heads of the devolved national governments” and called on the Brexit Secretary to confirm the Tory Government would have “proper, meaningful and constructive dialogue” with the Scottish and Welsh Governments.

Mr Davis revealed that on Monday he had personally briefed Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit minister, and told Mr Grant: “He can take it as read the concerns of the devolved administrations have been taken on board very squarely and will continue to be in the course of the ongoing negotiations.”

Earlier following a meeting of the Shadow Cabinet, Labour announced it would oppose the EU Withdrawal Bill at Second Reading, which begins on Thursday with a vote on Monday, saying it amounted to nothing more than a “power-grab” from Parliament in a bid to cut workers’ rights.