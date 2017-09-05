A MAN who was caught by police storing a collection of lethal firearms at his house has been jailed for five years.

Jason Strachan, 37, was arrested after police raided his home in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, in April.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how detectives received a tip-off that Strachan possessed a number of illegal weapons.

They discovered he had hidden a sawn off shotgun in his loft. He also had a so-called “zip gun” which had a “typical home made appearance” and was capable of chambering and firing 12 bore shotgun cartridges.

Police officers also found two Chinese and two Spanish air rifles, along with .50 Calibre cartridge that was loaded with a full metal jacket bullet.

Strachan pled guilty to firearms offences before judge Lord Beckett at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports about Strachan’s character.

Yesterday, Lord Beckett told Strachan he had no other option but to send him to prison.

He added: “There’s no other sentence I can impose in these circumstances. The only disposal available to me is prison.”

At the proceedings last month, prosecutor Owen Mullan told the court Strachan was detained by police after a 4am raid.

He said: “As a result of information received by the police on April 8, a warrant in terms of the Firearms Act was obtained to search the house occupied by the accused.

“At 4am on Sunday, April 9, police officers attended at the property and carried out a systematic search.”

Mr Mullan said officers found the weapons in the loft of Strachan’s property.

Speaking about the ammunition find, Mr Mullan added: “This article consisted of an apparently live .50 Calibre cartridge manufactured by Industrie Valcartier Incorporee of Quebec, Canada.

“It was loaded with a full metal jacket bullet.

“The cartridge is suitable for use with appropriately chambered rifles but is not suitable for use with any of the guns recovered.”

Defence advocate Tony Lenehan, QC, said his client accepted he was going to be sent to prison.

Mr Lenehan added: “He knows he will leave this court as a long-term prisoner.”