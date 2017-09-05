Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton has rejected an SNP request for an emergency debate on the role of devolved administrations in Brexit.

Westminster group leader Ian Blackford accused the Government of ignoring its Scottish and Welsh counterparts by not holding a joint ministerial meeting with them since February as he called for the matter to be discussed in Parliament.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Blackford said: "With Parliament being on the cusp of debating the European (Withdrawal) Bill, the House should take note that the UK Government has not held a joint ministerial committee (JMC) with the Governments of the devolved nations since February 8 of this year."

Loading article content